Does GTA 6 “Deserve” To Win “Most Anticipated Title” Again?

There’s a bit of an “issue” going on right now with the “release window” of GTA 6. Specifically, the game was supposed to come out in 2025 initially, even stating that in one of its trailers. Then, it was revealed that it wouldn’t come out until May 2026, which drastically changed things. Following that, after months of no updates, Rockstar Games revealed that it would be delayed once again to November 2026, and things changed once more. One of the key “changes” is that, due to it not coming out until late 2026 at the earliest, the title has once again been nominated for “Most Anticipated Game” by several award ceremonies, including the upcoming Game Awards.

As such, a question is being asked in places like Reddit. Specifically, “Should the game win the award for the second year in a row?”

Some are naturally saying “yes,” with the poster noting it should “automatically win,” but not everyone is “convinced” by that argument. For example, many feel that the other nominees are just as deserving in one way or another. Not to mention, there’s the question of whether it’ll come out in 2026 at all! If it gets just ONE MORE delay, it’ll be pushed into 2027, no doubt, and that would mean The Game Awards would then have to put the title in the “Most Anticipated Game” category for a third year in a row, which is just exhausting.

“I’m not hyped for gta 6 in 2026 because it’s gonna be delayed again lmao”

Some have even joked that they voted for other games because they fully expected Rockstar’s title to be in this same category next year. Is that a bit cynical? It depends on how you look at it. Again, the game was supposed to be out this year, and then it got delayed twice within the span of six months.

So it’s not “wrong” of them to expect something to go wrong and for another delay to happen. Rockstar Games isn’t infallible, as recent times have proven in various ways, and they’re more than capable of realizing that the game is “still not done” and waiting even longer to release it.

As it so happens, The Game Awards has its own bit of controversy that has played out over the last several years, where the “awards show” is not really about the awards or even the games at times, and that’s something to keep an eye on as Thursday comes around.