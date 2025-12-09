GTA Online Players Ponder How Big Rockstar Games Will Go For Music In Next Iteration

Music is something we’ve talked about a lot here on GameRanx, but when it comes to GTA Online and the other game it’s attached to, music is far more important than you realize. Rockstar Games put a lot of time and effort into creating special radio stations and music-based moments to help sell the drama and intensity of what’s happening on screen. Given that people have been playing the main game and the online mode for over a decade, you could say that they’re really attached to what’s been done. Just as important, on Reddit, many are already pumped about what comes next:

“Rockstar poured millions in licensing, thousands of auditioned tracks, custom MoCap sessions (even during quarantine), and ongoing audio team man-years into GTA Online’s music ecosystem. Supplying us with vibrant Nightclubs with actual good Techno in collaboration with big names from every corner of the Live DJ scene.

Rockstar didn’t HAVE to do this. They did cause they care about the detail. This makes me infinitely more hype for the nightlife and overall detail of the city in the next iteration of GTA Online. LFG.”

LFG indeed! While Rockstar Games has obviously added “modern music” to the online mode over time, thanks to it continually cranking out content over the years, it’ll be a different story when the new game comes out, and many are already anticipating what it might sound like:

“Music is the glue that ties all the satire, humour and stories together in GTA games, it ensure the games have a cultural reference point that nearly everyone who plays understands without even realising.

That said, I’d love some extreme metal/hardcore or even noise/outsider art stuff in Vi.”

Others praised Rockstar for picking tracks that have true “staying power.”

“And the tracks they choose for each station..seem to have longevity. It’s like they picked them knowing they would have to be listened to for years, and yet a lot of them TO ME are so catchy you don’t mind listening to them over and over and over and over.”

“gta soundtracks introduced me to endless genres and eras of music i would have otherwise probably not heard”

Now, to be fair, not everyone was heaping praise on Rockstar, with many saying that they want a better music selection next time, and some even noted they turned off the game’s music after just one week! Harsh.

Even still, it will be curious to see what music makes it into the next game for players to potentially jam to.