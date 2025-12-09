Fallout Season 2 Star Is Up For Playing GTA 6

There’s plenty to look forward to within the gaming industry right now, and not even specifically with video games themselves. Yes, there have been plenty of good video games to come out in 2025, including a brand-new system in the Nintendo Switch 2 that continues to sell incredibly well since its arrival in June. However, there is also video game-related media that many are eager to take in, such as the arrival of Fallout Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The show made a big splash when it first came out a while back, and many hope that Season 2 is just as good, if not better.

The cast is easily one of the biggest reasons for the show’s success, and Ella Purnell charmed audiences with her delightful rendition of the Vault Dweller Lucy. Ella is just as charming in real life, and during an interview, admitted that she was indeed a gamer, and that a certain title that’s coming out next year may be on her radar:

“I’ll give it a go, I like relaxing games. Isn’t Grand Theft Auto quite an intense one?…I’ve been playing Concrete Genie and you draw genies. It’s a lovely game, it’s a nice way to relax on a Sunday morning.”

She’s not wrong, as Rockstar Games crafted quite an intense crime saga with its series, and it’s not exactly for those who don’t like a certain level of violence in the games they play. As a result, if Ella Purnell doesn’t want to play it after a while, we wouldn’t blame her. It’s important to remember that while GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games ever, that doesn’t mean that every single gamer out there will get it. Many may be curious, but that doesn’t mean they’ll buy it and add to the likely impressive numbers it’ll have on launch day.

Going back to Fallout Season 2, we’re sure that many at Amazon hope that it strikes another chord with audiences, helping ensure that many future seasons will happen. The second season will pick up almost immediately after the events of the first, with Lucy and The Ghoul going to New Vegas to hunt down her father, while Maximus attempts to figure out his new life status within the Brotherhood of Steel. New characters, monsters, locations, and insights into the past will be revealed, so it’ll be an entertaining ride to see unfold…as war never changes.