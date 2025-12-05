Fallout TV Show Was Way More Popular Than Todd Howard Expected

Those of you who were captivated by Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Fallout are certainly not alone. That show was a massive hit, and it blew up around the world. Everyone was watching this thrilling storyline set in the post-apocalyptic world after the nukes set humanity back. While the show was a hit, it all stems back to the great line of video game titles. But now the question remains, what’s next for video games?

Fallout has brought both newcomers and veterans back to the line of RPGs crafted up in the past. However, since that show wrapped up its first season, most had hoped there would be something readily available to dive into by now. Unfortunately, outside of some updates to Fallout 76 and the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, we’ve been in our own barren wasteland.

Todd Howard Blown Away By Fallout TV Show Success

Todd Howard has likely a few projects in the works, and we’re sure one of them is centered around Fallout. However, we’re not quite sure when we’ll see him get around to the next game. Speaking with GamesRadar, the legendary developer revealed that he had always expected the Fallout franchise to get popular again with the TV show.

However, Todd revealed that the popularity of the TV show was way more than they had anticipated. As a result, their team got together and went back over all the work they’ve been doing and what is planned for the future. Unfortunately, we’re not clued into the timelines for these projects. Perhaps we’ll see a remaster release for one of the games shadowdropped, much like how The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was. That could give even more fans back into the wasteland.

We sort of expected the franchise was going to get popular with the TV show. We’ve had a timeline of all the Fallout work that we’ve been doing and we’re going to be doing. I will say, the popularity of the show is way more than we expected. So it really was making sure the games are ready for all the players who are coming into them.

But if not, there’s always Fallout 76, which has continued to see fans return, especially after the Fallout TV show. They even have an update featuring The Ghoul, a character revealed to be alive in each Fallout game release, just out of sight until now. Meanwhile, we will soon get to sit in and watch the next season of the show, which is set within the fan favorite New Vegas location.