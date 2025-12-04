Todd Howard Invited the Obsidian Team To See Fallout Season 2 New Vegas Set

Fallout fans are ready to dive right into the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series adaptation. This show was a huge hit when it launched on the subscription service, and we’re getting ready for the next season here shortly. That said, if you haven’t already done so, you might want to play through Fallout New Vegas.

With Fallout season two taking place at the location that was central for Fallout New Vegas, there’s bound to be some new interest in the game. That said, it was already one of the most cherished video games from that IP. For some players, it might be an assumption that this stung the folks at Bethesda, since they didn’t actually develop this game installment.

Obsidian Entertainment Was Invited To See Fallout Season 2 Set

Speaking to PC Gamer, Bethesda’s Todd Howard looks to clear the air about any bad blood between Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment. Fans might have taken things and made something out of nothing with the studios. Todd went on to say that at the time, they were preparing to develop Skyrim and, as a result, reached out to Obsidian Entertainment to see if they would develop a Fallout game.

In fact, Todd is aware that there are debates over which game in the franchise is the best. That’s understandable, as Todd noted that the franchise is healthy if fans are debating its different games.

I think fans debate what their favorite one is, which is understandable. I think it’s great that you can have a lot of factions and the fans say, ‘Oh, I like one or two or three or four, or Vegas or 76’ now, and so I think that’s really healthy for a franchise where people can say which one is their favorite.

That said, Bethesda’s Todd Howard was blown away by the set of New Vegas and even had the folks at Obsidian Entertainment come by to see it in person. Which I’m sure was a treat for the folks at the studio to see something they had a hand in developing become more tangible.

Huge respect to the folks at Obsidian. Had them out to the set to see this, and they’ve had just an incredible year, if you look at the year they’ve had.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait before we can see how the next season of Fallout will play. The show is set to return on December 17, 2025. Meanwhile, we also just reported that newcomer to the series, Macaulay Culkin, didn’t play the games but spent time watching YouTube lore on Fallout before there was even a TV show adaptation.