GTA Online Fans Discuss Joy At Seeing GTA V Characters Showing Up To Continue Their Stories

There were many selling points about GTA Online when it first came out. The obvious one is that this game would allow players to have an expansive world in which they could create criminal enterprises as themselves, and not an already defined character. However, even with that freedom, the online mode is still tied to the 5th game in the crime series by Rockstar Games, and as such, many characters from the main title showed up to help you or guide you during certain story missions. One such character was Michael, who is in the “Safehouse in the Hills” content that’s about to drop.

Over on Reddit, fans have already made it clear how happy they are that Michael is back. One Redditor, though, took it a step further and noted that he’s thrilled that so many characters from the main game have shown up over the years:

“Say what will about Online but it’s nice and dare i say a little emotional that our GTA 5 bois are now out there living it big and made it in life after everything that happened in 5.”

They’re not wrong. The point of the original game was that a trio of unlikely partners/friends had to overcome trying odds and obstacles to get themselves free from under various people’s thumbs. It was anything but easy, especially with Trevor involved, but if you did make it to the now canon ending, you did get to see them go their separate ways in peace and tease happier lives.

While many in the comments wondered about the still unconfirmed fates of certain characters, others also waxed poetically about their favorites having a “better life” in GTA Online:

“I’m happy that Lester got his happy ending after being f**ked over so long by the wasting disease he has

I wouldn’t mind him and Georgina turning up in VI with a house in the keys”

“I am happy to see Franklin having more confidence and self-esteem as he’s now a CEO.

And I am glad to see Michael and Amanda together, although I never doubted they’d leave each other. I wonder how he feels about Tracey and Jimmy.”

While this is a nice thing, no doubt, it does also raise questions about what will happen in the NEXT online mode once the 6th game in the series finally drops. We’ll inevitably have connections to the main version of Vice City, and over time, more characters from the campaign will show up. The “who,” “how,” and “why” element is just something we’ll have to wait and see on.