GTA 6 Players Debate The “Chaos To Come” At Games Launch

For video gamers, there are three kinds of “moods” they typically have. There’s the “I can’t wait for this game to come out” mood. Then, there’s the “game is finally out, and I’m enjoying it a lot” mood. Well, hopefully you enjoy the game. And then, there’s the “Okay, I’m done with the game, now what?” mood. For GTA 6 fans, they’re absolutely in the first category, and that category seems to be trapping them inside itself, thanks to all the delays that have been happening. But over on Reddit, some are wondering what will happen when the game finally arrives, and they can move into the second category:

“When GTA 6 finally launches… what chaos are you expecting? Server crashes? Digital download overload? Internet meltdown? Other games delaying releases? How wild do you think launch week will get?

Or will there be millions of people suddenly calling in sick for work?”

We can pretty much guarantee a few of those, based on recent history and what others have already said about the game. For example, a certain highly anticipated indie game came out a few months back, and it absolutely broke Steam and other players when people tried to get it digitally. So, it’s fair to think that’ll happen with Rockstar’s title when it finally drops.

As for “delayed game releases,” many developers made it clear during the “it’ll release in May 2026” period that they would avoid that month like the plague, and many will now likely attempt to do the same for the current November 2026 release window.

As for the others? Redditors have varying thoughts on what will happen, including what will happen on Reddit:

“Honestly the only chaos I expect is what’s going to happen to this subreddit when the game comes out.”

That apparently is a thought many commenters had, and they stated they’ll be leaving the game’s subreddit when the time comes, because they don’t want to see the overloading that will undoubtedly happen there. Frankly, we don’t blame them.

Others reminded gamers that while there will be “online issues” with the downloads, and maybe social media, the game itself won’t have an online component until much later, so that aspect of the game you won’t have to worry about.

Some even went so far as to say that as long as Rockstar Games handles pre-orders properly and allows for pre-loading of the game, it should be a pretty stable launch.

But as the saying goes, “All plans fail upon contact with the enemy.” Or, in this case, gamers who are hungry to play the game.