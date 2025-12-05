GTA Online Fully Unveils “A Safehouse In The Hills” Content

Rockstar Games may be hard at work on the next entry in its crime series, but it’s made it clear that they’re still dedicated to those who are in the GTA Online. How could they not be, right? After all, this is the game that’s made them so much money in the gap between titles. Anyway, as revealed last month, they were prepping for a new batch of content called “A Safehouse In The Hills,” which indicated to fans that there would be some high-quality residences, cars, and other luxury items to partake in. Today, Rockstar posted a full breakdown of the content on its website:

“For those who have reached the highest rungs of the criminal ladder, celebrate your triumph with a painstakingly crafted palace in one of Los Santos’ most exclusive neighborhoods, complete with breathtaking views, the finest amenities, and countless ways to customize and make it your own.

Plus, stop the development of a mass surveillance network in an all-new action packed adventure — along with exquisite new vehicles to collect, the return of a familiar face, and much more.”

That “familiar face” is none other than Michael from GTA V! He’ll be there to help you deal with the problems at hand, and there will be plenty of problems.

As for the new residence you’ll be given in the content, it has a lot for you to enjoy:

“Including ostentatious Trophy Cabinets, a private Salon, animal Kennels for your domesticated companions, and a new elegant and artfully lit Garage… just to name a few.”

Oh, and for those who have a GTA+ membership, you’ll get dibs on a new set of supercars coming to GTA Online, including the Vapid FMJ MK V.

Still not enough for you? Well, on top of all the high-end items you’ll have access to, you can also find yourself at the helm of creating your own missions:

“This in-depth and comprehensive toolkit enables you to design and publish your own Missions using sophisticated game mechanics, custom objectives, placeable actors, and much more.”

So, when you put that all together, you’ll definitely want to partake in this content. After all, you’ll be living the high life for a while, and then fighting to maintain that high life alongside a fan-favorite character from the series, and after all that’s done, you can make your own missions so that the fun never ends!

This truly shows that Rockstar Games is dedicated to its online property and those who play it.