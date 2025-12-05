Did GTA Online Confirm The Return Of A GTA V Protagonist?

Since GTA Online is all that fans have right now, for this series anyway, there are many who look forward to every single thing that Rockstar Games puts into it, even if it’s just the smallest bit of new content. To that end, Rockstar Games put out a new trailer for content coming out next week called “Safehouse In The Hills,” and with it came the reveal that one of the protagonists in GTA V, Michael, will be a key part of the missions to come. In the trailer, we see him briefly at first, welcoming your character to the neighborhood alongside his partner, Amanda.

Then, as the trailer rolls on, we see Michael get a bit more “hands-on” with things, including working with your character to fight off some bad guys, and, of course, cause some destruction. What can we say? It’s what he does best.

Over on Reddit, fans were thrilled to see the return of Michael via GTA Online, and were more than happy to put out suggestions for what the DLC should have to maximize his return:

“If this DLC doesn’t end with us sitting on a boat with Michael what are we even doing here?”

What indeed? We do see him and your character sitting on a couch, though. Does that count? Some people weren’t as impressed with what they saw in the trailer, though:

“let’s go! This trailer as a whole looked rather promising even if it’s just a bunch of rehashed content.”

Others took a look at some of the fancy things that are available in this new content, and some of the other content, and are already feeling the strain on their wallets:

“yall i saw a glimpse of some of the cars and imma eat so good (and be sooo poor)”

That’s a fair feeling to have. We truly feel that. The good news is that you have five days before the content drops, and thus, you can build up your bank accounts so you can partake in the luxury that is around you.

Going back to Michael’s arrival, many were happy to get full-on confirmation that he is alive, just like the other main characters from the main game. Yes, there was a canon ending where they all lived, but not everyone remembers how that went, as it’s been a LONG time since the game dropped.

So, on December 10th, get ready to “be buds” with Michael once more!