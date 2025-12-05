The Elder Scrolls 6 WON’T Be Out Before GTA 6

One of the constant jokes about the upcoming Rockstar Games title is “This came out before GTA 6.” The joke being that Rockstar has promised the game for a while and delayed it for even longer, including doing one such delay a month ago, and many expected even MORE delays in the future, despite certain “promises” by insiders. Anyway, the jokes about what will come out before the game continue, but there is hope on the horizon. That hope comes from Todd Howard, who states that The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be one of those titles that come out before the crime title.

The irony of this is not lost on us, as The Elder Scrolls 6 has been promised for a LONG time, during E3 2018! That’s right, when that game was teased, we still had E3! Anyway, Todd Howard infamously said that the game was coming back then, and over seven years later, we haven’t had anything but a teaser. As such, while promoting the second season of a certain TV series he’s attached to, Todd Howard was asked about what anticipated game would come out first, and he replied, as noted by WCCFTech:

“I got my fingers crossed for GTA 6.”

That seems pretty definitive, don’t you think? If there was even a hope of a return to Tamriel in the next year or so, he likely would’ve teased something. Instead, he went right for the Rockstar Games title, and then went on to praise Rockstar for what it’s done in the past:

“I do. They are doing an incredible job. I know the folks at Rockstar and I think they are some of the absolute best at bringing a virtual world to life. It’s a world that feels like it would go on even if you weren’t there.”

So, the team has Todd Howard’s vote of confidence, and to be honest, they have many others’ votes of confidence, as Rockstar Games has an incredible track record that should be praised quite often. Now, yes, there are those who still believe that the game will arrive in 2027 and not 2026, and that “more delays are inevitable,” but even if that’s the case, you still have to believe that Rockstar will do its best to make the game as great as possible to live up to the hype, and their own precedent on how good games should be.

Sadly, all we can do is wait for them to be done.