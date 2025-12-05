A Gamer Pitches Complex Melee Systems For GTA 6

With GTA 6 being less than a year away from release, for now, players have been talking up a storm about what they feel could be in the game and what they feel should be in the game. You might have heard about the mapping project they’re doing, and how large a scale certain areas within the game should be. However, gamers are also thinking about gameplay, with one Redditor deciding to “max out” on what he feels the game’s melee combat should be, given the modern setting. Specifically, he broke down an MMA-style skill tree that he thinks could elevate the game quite a bit:

“The MMA fighting doesn’t have to follow a skill tree route. It just needs to have different disciplines you can train and master by putting real long time in. When you max the boxing, your punching speed and power is way better. You have better windows for dodging punches due to better reactions times. You unlock slicker moves and better animations like hooks, uppercuts, and overhands. When you master Juijitsu and get a black belt you’re able to pull off submissions and get faster and quieter stealth takedowns in missions. You can use clothing to your advantage when attacking someone. When you master kickboxing you unlock different faster, but effective kick animations and moves like a spinning back kick or roundhouse. Your ability to use range is better because of the footwork required to throw good kicks.”

He wasn’t done, either; he kept going for a WHILE about all the ins and outs of his combat system. Then, the Redditor went even deeper and talked about how Rockstar Games could use such a system to expand things in-game via activities, like an underground fight club, or via business ventures, like opening boxing gyms where you can “fix fights” or even promote yourself as a fighter to other criminal ventures.

Why go so deep with the combat? In his mind, the past entries of the franchise were pretty stale with their melee combat, which is fair, given the technology at play. Now, though, GTA 6 will have next-gen technology to run with, and Rockstar could make things as deep as it wants, should it have the desire to do so.

Many commenters noted that there were other games, including “clones” of Rockstar’s series, that have had deep combat systems, and even Rockstar has done deep melee combat in the past…so nothing is impossible here…