GTA 6 Fans Discuss The Places In-Game They Want To Explore The Most

One of the things that has been questioned often about the upcoming GTA 6 is “How big will the game’s overall map be?” There’s even a project going on right now by fans to try and recreate how it’ll look and how in-depth it’ll be, based on trailers and other official pieces of artwork. Anyway, due to how Rockstar Games promoted the title, before its many delays, we know for a fact that the game will venture beyond Vice City, and let you explore other parts of the state known as Leonida. That includes places like the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Over on Reddit, fans looked at these “official postcards” and decided to chat about what they were looking forward to seeing the most, including some putting in their own life experiences to guess what the game will have:

“In real life it roughly takes between 2-3 hours to drive across the keys. If it remotely takes anywhere between 10-15 minutes in game I’ll be happy. Any longer and I’ll be like damn, Rockstar really out did themselves.”

Scale is always something to consider when it comes to games like this, and yeah, it would be “quite a feat” if it literally takes hours to get across one spot of land, as that would require a lot of worldbuilding.

Others were more than happy to state specific places that they want to visit, and why they want to visit them:

“The Keys. Looks like there’s going to be a lot of hidden things and events that happen there.”

That’s a fair thing to note, too. After all, the game is very much about giving players all manner of experiences tied to the location they’re at. Given that the game is set in a state surrounded by water, you’d expect certain “island experiences” to happen.

“Mount Kalaga looks interesting. I bet it’s full of secrets and creepy stuff at night.”

There is a legend in Florida, which Leonida is obviously based on, about a creature known as the “Skunk Ape,” so anything is possible here.

And some people just want to see it all:

“I can’t wait to explore every inch of this game world…to see how the water reacts to our characters, the boats, our cars, our weapons, when we toss NPC’s off of bridges into the water, seeing how the water reacts to my grenades, RPG’s, goodness. Can we surf?”

Hopefully, GTA 6 lives up to their expectations when it drops.