Resident Evil Requiem GameStop Listing Leaked Another Returning Character

Capcom is gearing up to release its next major game in the Resident Evil franchise. Resident Evil Requiem is coming our way in February of 2026. That’s exciting on its own, but going one step further, Resident Evil Requiem is returning to where the game franchise really started. Raccoon City is the main setting location for this game, and we can’t wait to see what’s left in the ruins.

There’s no telling what we’ll find, and we’re not entirely sure how much time we’ll actually get to spend in the city. After all, Capcom has confirmed there are other locations featured in the game. But another aspect that fans have been pondering about with this game is who might show up. I mean, we are going back to the roots of this franchise, so it’s a perfect setup to bring back some iconic faces.

Rosemary Winters To Return In Resident Evil Requiem

We already had confirmation that some familiar faces would be returning to the game. What we didn’t know is who exactly will step up to lend a hand to our newcomer protagonist in the franchise, Grace Ashcroft. However, thanks to Dusk Golem, an industry insider who has some close ties to the Resident Evil franchise, we have word about a familiar face coming from the latest mainline entry to the franchise.

Outside of remakes, one of the newest games in the series is Resident Evil Village. During that game, we got to see a teenage Rosemary Winters, the daughter of Mia and Ethan Winters. Because of the mold’s composition, Rosemary developed supernatural abilities and was being watched over by the FBI. Now, thanks to Dusk Golem, a listing post from GameStop revealed that Resident Evil Requiem’s Deluxe Edition comes with a few cosmetic options for Rosemary Winters.

GameSpot seems to have accidentally just posted more Deluxe Edition content for Resident Evil Requiem, which includes some spoilers, including Mercenaries Mode, Grace having a "FBI Visor" mechanic, & two planned story DLC for RE9. pic.twitter.com/7HoZbqTUzp — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 7, 2025

That’s very notable because Capcom had yet to confirm any returning characters to the game. Of course, it seems that GameStop has since adjusted this listing to remove this section, including the mention of two new story scenarios planned for the game. Perhaps this was something Capcom had planned to reveal later this week during The Game Awards.

This wasn’t the only leak today for the upcoming Resident Evil game. Earlier today, from Dusk Golem, we learned that Leon Kennedy would be featured in the game thanks to a PlayStation leak. So it seems like Capcom can’t quite catch a break today with this game.