Resident Evil Requiem Gets Leon Kennedy Reveal Leaked By PlayStation

Resident Evil fans are incredibly hyped about the next installment in the franchise. We know Resident Evil Requiem is heading our way this coming February. It’s the next major installment, so that alone was something to get hyped about if you wanted to move the storyline along rather than play another remake. But what makes this particular installment so anticipated is the setting.

We are going all the way back to where it started with Resident Evil. Players will venture back to the ruins of Raccoon City, decades after the missile strike leveled the area. What’s left standing and who remains is anyone’s guess. However, we do know that we’re stepping into a new protagonist character with this installment. Grace Ashcroft, daughter of Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft, will be leading this game.

Resident Evil Requiem Will Feature Leon Kennedy

Playstation for real this time accidentally just leaked Leon in Resident Evil Requiem. Checked with some people to absolutely confirm this was real first, and it is. If you have the standard non-Deluxe Edition of RE9 on PS5, you can see this cover if try to schedule pre-loading. pic.twitter.com/yZv69ecd2u — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 9, 2025

While fans are excited to see how Grace’s story unfolds, the question remains: who else might pop up? We’re going back to the origins of it all, so that would be a perfect opportunity to bring back some familiar faces. One of the fan-favorite players has been Leon Kennedy. Leon has appeared in multiple Resident Evil games, and his debut came in Resident Evil 2, a game that began in Raccoon City and ended with its destruction.

Capcom has been keen on not saying if Leon is appearing, but it looks like PlayStation did the job for them. Thanks to Dusk Golem, a notable industry insider closely tied to the Resident Evil franchise, we’re learning about the leak. It turns out that those who own the digital non-deluxe edition of Resident Evil Requiem can find the cover art.

What’s notable about the cover art is that there is a large image of Leon. That’s big, as Capcom has yet to reveal Leon in this game officially. Perhaps it was something planned for The Game Awards, but the secret is out now. This might not be the only familiar face, either, as Capcom did make a small note about returning characters when asked.

With all that said, despite knowing Leon is now a part of this game, we don’t know in what capacity. It could be a character who shows up for the storyline, or a character who takes control. Regardless, maybe we’ll learn some more about what we can expect later this week at The Game Awards.