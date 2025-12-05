Resident Evil Requiem Confirmed To Appear During The Game Awards

There is a ton of hype over Resident Evil Requiem. Not only is it the next major installment to the beloved survival horror franchise, but it is also taking us back. We’re going to venture into Raccoon City, decades after the original games dropped and decades after a tactical strike destroyed it. So, any new chance we can get a look at what the talented team at Capcom has cooking up for us, we’ll take.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long a wait before we get our next new look at the game. It has been confirmed that we’ll be getting a brand new look at the upcoming title during this year’s The Game Awards. I’m sure this is not surprising for a few of you. After all, it’s the last major show for the games industry, and Resident Evil Requiem should be landing in the market on February 27, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem Confirmed For The Game Awards

Horror always survives…



Tune in for a terrifying new look at Resident Evil Requiem during #TheGameAwards



Streaming next Thursday, December 11 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT.



Set a Reminder: https://t.co/43LGUPoqKq pic.twitter.com/BqpTOGvkNe — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2025

Thanks to the official X account for The Game Awards, it has been confirmed that a new look will happen during the ceremony. That’s about all we know right now. There’s no confirmation on what exactly we’ll see. It could be another cinematic trailer or gameplay footage. We also don’t know if anyone from the Capcom team working on the game will be present during the ceremony to announce anything.

One of the big questions that has been lingering on this is whether we’ll see Leon return. After all, Leon was a major character during the Raccoon City outbreak, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make an appearance. But that can be said for several past characters from the franchise. Fortunately, we already know that there will be some familiar faces; we just don’t know who.

Perhaps during this year’s ceremony event, we’ll get some confirmation on a character or two popping up in the game. All we can do is wait for The Game Awards to kick off on December 11, 2025, and for the game to show up finally.