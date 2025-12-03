How Big Should Rockstar Games Go With GTA 6 Audio Design

What does it take to make a true masterpiece of a game? The answer might simply be that you put everything possible into the game at every stage so that no one can question the beauty that you have put within it. That’s why when you talk about the “greatest of all time” gaming titles, you hear about things like story, visuals, gameplay, and audio design all at once, and not just a singular thing. For GTA 6, many are expecting it to be one of the “greatest games ever,” especially with how long Rockstar Games is taking to make it. Expectations aside, one thing has been consistently pointed out by fans on Reddit as something they’d like to see improved over the last game: the sound design.

Specifically, one fan pointed out that the sounds that motorbikes made in the last entry weren’t really much different from a certain game that came out in 2008! That’s definitely something to improve, and many agreed with them:

“I hope EVERYTHING gets a massive sound upgrade. Good audio mechanics are super underutilized in modern games”

“Burnout paradise to this day has the best sounding motorcycles out of any game I’ve played.”

“Guns too, they sound like crap in gta5.”

“I would gladly give one of my toes for proper audio design when it comes to vehicles. I mean, If I put a supercharger in a Dominator I want it to scream, not hum ffs. “

Some are also hoping that the bikes get an overhaul not just in sound, but how they perform:

“I hope motorcycles get a massive overhaul across the board. The motorcycle physics are so arcadey they break the game.”

Some of you might be questioning why people are putting so much focus on this. After all, “it’s just motorcycle sounds, right?”

Not exactly. You need to remember that these sounds, both from vehicles, guns, and other things we’ll hear in the world, are something you’ll be hearing throughout the game in one way, shape, or form. As such, you’ll literally become “in tune” with what sounds good…and what doesn’t. So now imagine hearing a sound that “doesn’t really work” repeatedly, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Kind of annoying, right?

With modern technology and next-gen consoles, though, there’s really no reason for Rockstar Games not to go full-tilt on things with GTA 6. If they don’t go the distance with the sounds…well…you know that fans will let them hear about it.