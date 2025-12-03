GTA 6 Fans Debate Map Size Potential

As we’ve discussed on the site before, there’s an expectation with certain long-running series that each new game will bring something special to the mix to keep the game from getting stale. One such thing is map size. Players want an expanded world or an all-new area to have fun in so that they’re not just “retreading old ground.” For GTA 6, part of that equation is fixed, as we’ll be going to the modern-day version of Vice City, which players haven’t been able to roam around in yet. However, a certain fan project going on right now aims to recreate the map based on trailers and images provided by Rockstar Games, and the map size they’re estimating isn’t exactly pleasing everyone.

Specifically, one person went onto Reddit to “crash out” about how big the map is…and isn’t:

“I don’t understand how seemingly nobody is making a big deal about the expected map size. almost 12 years, and all we’re supposed to get is a map only 1.5x the size of a game from 2013? Yeah, yeah, I can already hear people typing that the map will be more dense and all that good stuff and honestly, it does look fantastic, but seriously?

Assuming the mapping project size is accurate, and they plan to use this map for another 10 years as they did with Los Santos, how does that not make people feel some type of way? I was expecting a map 3x the size of Los Santos with at least two big cities.”

So, yeah, this guy clearly has “feelings” on the matter, and the comments that followed matched their “passion’ for the map question in various ways. For example, some noted that they were on the posters side, stating that they wanted a truly big map to enjoy and not just a small improvement.

On the other side of the equation, though, some people called out the poster’s speech because of a fact that almost every game should know by now:

“Man not this again. SIZE DOES NOT MAKE A GOOD MAP. Immersion, density, variety, amount of activities and interaction does!”

Exactly. A few commenters even posted examples of games that had “expansive maps,” but had the catch of those maps feeling rather empty, and thus, players didn’t have much to do aside from walking through them.

Another thing to note here is that the fan project is NOT an official thing from Rockstar Games. They’re making some serious estimates, and thus, we won’t know the size of GTA 6’s map until the game is out.