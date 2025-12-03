If Given The Option, What Framerate Would GTA 6 Players Prefer?

One of the perks of modern gaming technology is that we’re able to have all manner of improvements on modern systems that weren’t even conceivable back in the days of 8-bit or 16-bit consoles. One of the big improvements that many developers have attempted to maximize is framerates. The “standard” across many games is 30FPS; however, certain games have been able to not only push 60FPS, but maintain it and the quality it allows. So, when it comes to big-name titles like GTA 6, you have to believe that many people would want 60 frames per second, right? It might be so clear-cut as that.

Over on Reddit, one poster wondered straight-up if modern consoles would be able to handle the game at 60FPS, and whether others would prefer a “performance mode” to ensure it locks in at that, or a “quality mode” to ensure that the game’s overall look isn’t sabotaged just because it runs a little faster.

Some, fairly, think it’ll depend on how Rockstar Games handles the optimization overall, but does have hope for a steady 60FPS speed:

“It really comes down to optimization. The good thing is they’ve dropped old-gen consoles and are focusing on the new-gen, which has way more power. RDR2 looked amazing but was stuck at 30fps on consoles because of old hardware.”

That’s true, and yet, some people still believe that it’s one of the most beautiful games ever created, even with the “lesser frame rates.”

On the flip side, though, many have noted that despite being able to bring its latest game to modern consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, they did NOT give it a 60FPS upgrade, which might be telling for GTA 6 as a whole. Some even noted that even with machines like the PS5 Pro, it’s anything but a sure thing:

“The PS5 Pro may be able to do a 40FPS mode like AC: Shadows has recently used, but I highly doubt it will be able to push out a consistent 60FPS.”

And that says a lot, as PS5 Pro was meant to be the “definitive version” of the console in terms of performance. While unconfirmed, the optimization may be one of the things holding Rockstar Games back from releasing it next May. Certain recent titles have struggled with performance right off the gate, and Rockstar knows that if they screw things up for this title’s launch, they’ll never hear the end of it.

In the end, gamers just want the game to run well, regardless of the frames per second.