Borderlands 4 Players Give “Honest Opinions” About The Game

Reflection is something that should be encouraged with people, as we all need to take a step back and reflect on things to see how we really feel on a matter. Take, for example, the case of Borderlands 4. The title from Gearbox Software was highly anticipated before its launch, as many gamers wanted to see a “return to form” now that the developer was out from the clutches of The Embracer Group and back under the watchful eye of Take-Two Interactive. However, when the game launched, there were many who were disappointed by the optimization issues, among other flaws in the game.

Fast forward to now, and on Reddit, one person straight-up asked others what they truly felt about Borderlands 4, before spelling out that he felt it was “okay,” but nothing too grand:

“This was a pretty OK game. I’m probably not gonna play it post launch if it’s not good. If you enjoy any of these more power to you.”

With that, other players weighed in with their “honest opinions,” and some went the way you’d expect:

“Best core gameplay in the series, but the stuff surrounding it (performance, QOL, UI, open world design) drags it down. But I think these are things that can be fixed or at least improved with updates and content.”

“It’s an okay game, not peak BL as the story and characters are largely forgettable but gameplay is great though there’s definitely some missed exploration opportunities with the grappling line

Not a game I would recommend buying at full price but we’ll see with more content if it gets better.”

“Would’ve been nice if it launched with… any endgame lol

I remember a quote from the devs saying they’re planning on “the most ambitious end game in the series”. I hope they make good on that promise, but how does literally none of it come at launch?”

And some were a lot more positive about their experiences:

“Great game. Enjoyed the main campaign. Cant wait for the story dlc.”

“It’s fun.”

“Love it. I’ve played every borderlands game at release. Loved em all. I think 4 is definitely my favourite tho, so much future potential too!”

As you can see, the “polarizing nature” of the game continues to be felt post-launch. It’s good that some people are getting near-maximum enjoyment out of it, and you can sympathize with those who want to enjoy it more, but feel the title is being held back. Hopefully, things will work out soon so that almost everyone can enjoy it.