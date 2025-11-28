Should We Be Glad GTA 6’s Original Release Date Didn’t Happen?

Delays in the video game space are one of the hardest things to deal with. After all, you WANT to play the game, and when it’s delayed, no matter how long the delay is, you’re being kept from playing it! For those who have been waiting for GTA 6 to arrive, the game has already had substantial delays, and we might not be done with the delays, either. It was initially supposed to come out in 2025, as noted by the first trailer. Then, it was supposed to come out in May 2026, but it got delayed a few weeks ago. The response has been…loud, but allows us to try and put a spin on things.

You see, because the game isn’t coming out until late next year, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy all the great 2026 games that come out before then. Plus, because it didn’t come out in 2025, that means you have extra time to go and get all the great games that have come out this year and enjoy them in full, and there are plenty to enjoy.

We won’t talk about all of them, but there truly have been some spectacular games in 2025 to try out and revel in. One of the most obvious ones is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The game went from a “oh, this is another RPG” title to the “Oh my gosh, this game is so good and so heartbreaking” title that pretty much everyone can’t stop talking about. Despite it being the first-ever game that Sandfall Interactive made, it’s been nominated for Game of the Year by multiple platforms, had almost a clean sweep at The Golden Joystick Awards, is doing a tour for its now legendary soundtrack, and so on.

Then, there are the indie games, which have dominated 2025 in many respects. Hollow Knight: Silksong, Blue Prince, and more have topped many critics’ charts, and they will definitely give you unique experiences to enjoy before you dive into your next AAA title.

Oh, and how about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2? The Big N took its sweet time dropping its new console, but now, it’s not only out, but it has several incredible titles that you can play this holiday season, and there’s still one more big game dropping soon enough. Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and more await you on the new platform.

So, yes, it’s sad that GTA 6 keeps getting delayed, but there are some great games to enjoy while you wait for its inevitable arrival.