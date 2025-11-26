GTA 6 “Video Leaker” Apologizes For Misleading Fans

It’s funny how a little bit of time can lead to a change in things. Earlier today, we talked about a viral AI video that came out, which tried to claim it was a real “GTA 6 gameplay video.” The video went live on social media and easily got 8 million views within a short span of time. Thankfully, places like Twitter put in a “community note” to reveal to those finding the video that it was indeed AI, and that got a lot of people mad. After all, Rockstar Games delayed the anticipated title until next November, and so the idea of having a gameplay video to dissect was enticing to them.

Alas, it was a fake, and the person who posted it knew it and has since apologized. According to IGN, the person behind the AI video, ZapActu, stated that this video was more of an “experiment” than anything else. He wanted to post the video and then “observe people’s reactions and to demonstrate how easy it has become in 2025 to blur the line between reality and AI-generated content. To anyone who felt frustrated, disappointed, or misled by these posts, this was never done with bad intentions.”

Easy to say, but it really did affect a lot of people. Thus, he continued his apology:

“My intention was never to harm anyone. I simply wanted to create something intriguing that could bring people together and spark discussion within the GTA 6 community. I genuinely never expected a single video to generate such massive engagement and reach.”

IGN even got a personal statement from ZapActu on the matter, where he revealed:

“It was a huge joke actually, I did it just to entertain the community. Sorry for the false hope lol.”

“False Hope” is an understatement here. Regardless of his intention, many people watched that video in the hopes that they were seeing something real from the game. Instead, they were fooled, and now they’ll be even MORE unlikely to trust certain things in the future. That’s the real danger with AI videos like these. If someone tries something “as an experiment” and it fools people, it’ll cause damage down the line, and no one should want that.

That’s why you need to be careful to not only read what you’re watching via its description or the post it came with, but also not trust anything you see unless it comes from an official source like Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.