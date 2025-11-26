GTA 6 “Leaks” Are Nothing More Than AI Videos

When it comes to the internet, especially nowadays, one must be more careful than ever when they see something that “seems too good to be true”, and they can’t verify the source of it. The thing we’re talking about today has to concern those kinds of “internet items” and a little game you might have heard of called GTA 6. The game was delayed earlier this month until late next year, and as such, gamers have been eager for any and all information about the title to tide them over. Unfortunately, someone took that to heart and decided to use AI to try to “create videos” about what gameplay would be like in the game.

Below is just one example of these AI videos. Just as bad, though, is that the account in question may be trying to “warn people” about the AI videos, but they’re actually facilitating them, helping ensure that they get lots of views on social media. If you wish to see how they look, be warned that you’re helping get it more views. Your call:

🚨🚨 GTA 6 ALERT – EXTREMELY SERIOUS SITUATION 🚨🚨



A new and highly disturbing leak has just surfaced on TikTok before being taken down only minutes later — but the damage is already done. The video allegedly showed a real gameplay moment where the player is controlling Lucia,… pic.twitter.com/iSD4duGEPu — Zap Actu GTA6 (@zapactugta6) November 25, 2025

The reason that this is a problem is due to the ongoing war that many are having with AI-generated videos in general, also known as AI Slop. The “slop” comes in many different forms, and just as bad, it keeps trying to present itself as real or “really special” when it’s emphatically not. The more that AI is used, the more that certain companies are trying to make deals with those who create these things so that they can use them instead of real people, even though people have actual creativity and can make things far better than any AI machine out there.

The fact that multiple videos like the one above are happening to GTA 6 should help paint a picture of not only how dangerous AI videos like those are, but how desperate gamers are to see something, anything gameplay-related to the title. Many felt that there was going to be a third trailer for the game coming out in November before the delay happened, and when the delay came, it hit fans like a ton of bricks.

Rockstar Games claimed that they needed more time to refine the title, which can be seen as a respectable thing, but it opened the door for more videos like these to get made.

So, in the future, if you see a video claiming to be from a video game, and it’s not from an official source, don’t watch it.