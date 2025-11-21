GTA 6 Fans Lament The Ever-Growing Gap Between Entries

We all know that waiting is one of the things that humanity just doesn’t do well. If it’s something inconsequential, then it’s not really “waiting on it,” as there are other things to do in the meantime. But when you’re waiting for something you really want, and things keep happening to push it back, that’s when it gets really hard. Enter the GTA 6 community, who have been waiting for MANY years for the title to come out, but Rockstar Games keeps delaying it. Yes, it could equal better quality in the end, but that doesn’t help with the waiting process.

And as one Reddit thread proves, when gamers are left to their own devices during a wait period, they decide to look up facts about how long they’ve been waiting:

“The amount of time we’ve waited for GTA 6 will be a one year longer gap than the entire 3D & HD universe games before GTA 6 released. It’s been a long wait.”

For context, they’re saying that the way from the 3rd mainline entry to the 5th mainline entry was shorter than the wait between the 5th and 6th entries. And yeah, that’s a long wait, and it’s hard to comprehend that in certain ways, and many in the thread were quick to jump on the “depression train,” if you will:

“Back when AAA sequels took at most five years to develop. For instance, Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim were all released within less than a decade.”

…and that’s a franchise that is ALSO waiting a long time for its 6th entry to release. What are the odds?

Anyway, while many were sad about this fact, many rightfully point out that there are other factors that have led to this long development period:

“The scale and complexity of these games grows exponentially with each generation so this isn’t surprising. Rockstar tends to do things that haven’t been done as well, so it’s hard to estimate the time that takes. I want them to have all the time they think they need.”

Many agreed with that statement and echoed it with their own thoughts, and we’re on that train of thought, too. As recent years have shown, developers and publishers who rush games face backlash for poor quality and poor optimization. Meanwhile, the games that took the time to come back are often very well received, and that’s always been the mindset of Rockstar Games.

So, yes, the gap between the games is ever-growing, but it’ll stop…eventually…