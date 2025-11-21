007 First Light Team Is Thrilled With GTA 6 Delay

One of the things that can’t be ignored about the delay of GTA 6 is that its “orbit” is now easier to avoid. When it was initially planned for May 2026, many developers and publishers made it clear that they didn’t want anything to do with that release window and were likely going to schedule their games to release well before it or several weeks after it. Those that didn’t, like 007 First Light, would have to worry about their sales potentially being impacted by the massive release by Rockstar Games. Thankfully for IO Interactive, though, that’s no longer an issue.

As you all know, the title from Take-Two Interactive has been delayed until November 2026. As such, 007 First Light, which is set for late March 2026, won’t have to worry about being hindered in any way by its potential competition.

During a chat with GameIndustry.biz, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak had this to say on the delay:

“It would be a lie not to say that obviously spring looks really good. I want to say in the same breath that GTA 6 is a welcome thing for the industry. I do believe a lot of gamers who maybe haven’t played for a while will get into things again, and generally for the industry as a whole, I think that will be amazing.”

He’s not wrong on the “welcome thing” bit about how Rockstar’s title will affect the industry. In many respects, it’ll be the biggest game launch of the decade, which is saying something, considering some of the massive titles that have been released in the last five years, regardless of whether they dropped during the pandemic or not.

The release of the game as a whole will be a beacon to show off the game industry, especially if it does incredibly well…which we all know it will. It’s not that other game developers want the title to fail; they just don’t want it to succeed in a way that buries their games in the process.

Focusing back on IO Interactive, its new James Bond game is special because it’s going to a period before Bond was “Bond.” This is his “proving ground,” in a way, and the gameplay will reflect that both in its use of action and in stealth. Not to mention, the trailers for the game look stunning, so it’ll be interesting to see what critics and fans think of the game, and whether this could lead to a franchise, when it drops unopposed next March.