GTA 6 Gets “Unique” Award Record At The Golden Joysticks

If you didn’t know, award season in the video game space has officially started. Critics and gamers from all over will come together to reveal what they feel were the best games of 2025…and technically late 2024, but that won’t matter much in this case, honestly. The first major award show to “do its thing” was The Golden Joysticks, which is praised often for how it handles things, including its use of both fan votes and critic votes to decide who wins what. And that brings us to GTA 6, because they were nominated for certain things at the show, and thanks to a fan vote, they got a certain “honor” for the second year in a row.

In case you can’t guess what it is, they won the award for “Most Wanted Game,” and the reason this is an “honor” is that this is the second year in a row that the Rockstar Games title has gotten that award. Again, this was a fan vote, but it says a lot, especially when you hear who it shares the record with.

You voted Grand Theft Auto VI your Most Wanted Game for the second year in a row. Congratulations @RockstarGames! #GoldenJoystickAwards pic.twitter.com/A8d7eSeiMJ — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 20, 2025

As GamesRadar noted, the only other two games to get that award two years in a row both come from CD Projekt Red, and it’s Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. A bigger contrast you will not find in many respects, and that is why GTA 6 should be just a little bit worried.

After all, when CD Projekt Red finally took players to Night City…it was a freaking mess. This was after YEARS of development and promises about how grand an RPG adventure this would be, and when it came out, it was barely playable, if you could play it at all on your PC or console. It took the dev team years to make it playable, and they needed a shot in the arm from a Netflix anime to help save the game before they released the MUCH better-received DLC expansion.

As for the final adventure of Geralt, that title was all manner of awesome, and it’s still hailed as one of the greatest video games ever. If you don’t believe us, the game was so good that it won numerous awards and has sold over 60 million copies as of this year!

So, when you look at those two “options” of a potential future, many are likely to want the latter path versus the former one. Your move, Rockstar Games.