Will GTA 6 Have Cheat Codes For Fans To Have Fun With?

Realism is a word that has been tossed around quite a bit with GTA 6, and for good reason. After all, the game looks stunning based solely on the two trailers we’ve gotten. It’s clear that Rockstar Games is putting a lot of effort into putting as much detail into the game as possible, which was likely one of the key reasons why the game was given a delay two weeks ago. However, another question has emerged about the “realism” in the game. Specifically, the question of whether a classic trope of the franchise will be included, even if it “breaks the immersion,” as some would say. We’re talking, of course, about cheat codes.

Rockstar Games has had these in all their previous titles, and on Reddit, one gamer asked if others felt they should return:

“Do you expect to see cheat codes return? Do they belong in the modern era of GTA? I don’t think it would necessarily hurt the game to have them, but I’m not sure how wacky rockstar would get with them compared to previous games.

Personally, I propose a “spawn meth-gator” cheat.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the overwhelming response to this question was “Yes,” gamers want cheat codes to be in GTA 6. Here are some of the responses they gave on the matter:

“Ofc they should return, they’re a staple of the story modes, removing them would be sacrilege. If some dude thinks that they’re unrealistic or “immersion breaking” then they’re more than welcome to just not use them, they’re completely optional.”

“Whatever our expectations are they’ll “exceed them” so since you mentioned cheats, they’ll probably add hundreds.”

“I want fun cheat codes again. Not boring ones.”

“I say put as many cheats as possible, as wacky as can be in the game. However, I think you should have to complete the story first before they’re available.”

We think that makes their viewpoint clear, don’t you? It is interesting that so many wanted “fun cheats” to have in the title, and Rockstar Games definitely has the ability to “play into that” via their setting. Don’t forget, Vice City is based on Miami, and the game’s first trailer highlighted all the “wackiness” that happens within the fictional state of Leonida…by basing it on real things that have happened in Florida.

As such, they could play into the “Stranger Than An Average Day In Florida” trope and really crank things up with the cheat codes to make this the most “realistically wacky” title in history.