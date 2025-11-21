Borderlands 4 Players Debate The “Intent” of Free and Paid Post-Game Content

We’ve had to write a lot about Borderlands 4 ever since its launch back in September, and not all of what we’ve written has been positive. After all, the game had an incredibly buggy launch, with optimization issues that were so bad that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the title got delayed…and we still don’t know when it’ll come out! Then, as if all of that wasn’t enough, the team at Gearbox Software hasn’t exactly crushed it when it came to the post-launch content that it’s dropped for players. As such, when the team dropped an announcement about some free content, not everyone took it happily.

We wrote about this yesterday, about the “Bounty Pack 1” being given out to players for free to enjoy, but one of the reasons for that is that the content was “a bit lighter” than Gearbox Software had intended, and that there would be more content down the line to make up for it. As such, you saw interactions like this on Twitter after the announcement was made:

In case it was not already clear, in addition to today's DLC being free, Gearbox are also committing to another piece of paid DLC to ensure that paying players still get the same amount of planned paid content



I'm sure this community will find a way to turn that into a negative https://t.co/pnSle5H2WE — EpicNNG (@EpicNNG) November 20, 2025

To be clear, the $140 price figure is a reference to those who not only got the base game, but the season pass that allowed them access to all the paid DLC.

The problem here, though, isn’t so much that people “will find a way to be negative” about it, but the fact that Borderlands 4 hasn’t exactly given them reasons to be positive. For example, while the Bounty Hunter pack being free is nice, and was initially unplanned, we’ll remind you once again that Gearbox themselves admitted that it did this for free because there wasn’t too much content within it.

Furthermore, when there were other pieces of free content given out in recent times, like with a certain batch of Halloween content, it was another case of rushed/buggy content that fans blasted immediately. To help prove this, the team had to make a quick patch for some of the Halloween content, because it didn’t work properly!

So, if the team isn’t “locking in” to do right by the free content, which should be the easiest stuff to get done so you can give it out without issues, why should players have confidence in the paid content? If anything, based on how the main game was at launch, and even right now in certain ways, they should be even more worried.

Only time will tell how things pan out.