Borderlands 4 Drops Bounty Pack 1 For Free

From the moment that Borderlands 4 came out, pretty much everyone expected the game to have DLC in one form or another. Sure enough, Gearbox Software dropped a “roadmap” for what would come next, both on the free side of things, as well as paid DLC. Today, alongside the game’s new patch notes, the team revealed that the free DLC content, titled “Bounty Pack 1,” is now available for you to enjoy. The content is titled “How Rush Saved Mercenary Day,” and on the team’s official page for the game, they broke down all that you’ll be able to enjoy with the free content:

“We’re stoked for you to team up with Rush and teach Minister Screw the true meaning of Mercenary Day! This being a holiday-themed Bounty Pack, we knew we had to deliver it to you by the end of the year. However, the team realized that there was more mayhem than time when it came to getting as much into Bounty Pack 1 as originally planned while never slowing down in their mission to improve the Borderlands 4 player experience.

So in the spirit of the season, we’re giving a gift to all Borderlands 4 players by making Bounty Pack 1 free!* Thank you for all the passion and support you’ve given us as a community. We’re hard at work making sure future Bounty Packs are more fully loaded with the compelling content players have been asking for. In addition, we’re now adding a new Bounty Pack 5 (more on that in a bit); there’s a lot of amazing stuff coming to Borderlands 4, so stay tuned!”

Yeah, if you didn’t catch that, the reason that this DLC is free is because there isn’t as much in it as originally planned. That’s not exactly the greatest sign of confidence from the team, wouldn’t you say? Regardless, here’s the trailer for the Bounty Pack 1 content:

Oh, and if you’re curious about what the difference is between the Bounty Packs and the “Story Packs” that will bring things like the new DLC character, the team explained that, too:

“In terms of scope, each Bounty Pack gets you a Vault Card’s worth of new cosmetics and gear unlocked through gameplay (just like the Vault Cards from Borderlands 3‘s Director’s Cut DLC), alongside new mission content that dives deeper into the lives of Kairos’ memorable characters.”

Meanwhile, the story packs will bring more robust content to the game, and that’s likely what most fans are hoping to get soon.