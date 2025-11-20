Gearbox Reminds Borderlands 4 Players To Review Their Live Issue Tracker Before Repeating Bug Reports

The fans need to ease off Gearbox just a little bit.

Erin2K has shared a timely reminder for Borderlands 4 players.

They shared this message on Twitter:

Another reminder as we get closer to the holidays, where schedules will be all over the place for a lot of people:

If you have an issue come up in BL4, you can check to see if it’s something we already are working on in our Live Issue Tracker!

You can see the live issue tracker here.

Where Is Borderlands 4 Going?

At this point, Gearbox is clearly putting Borderlands 4 through a transition period. They really don’t need anyone to point out once again that the game needs a better endgame. They’ve gotten that message from the community enough times for it to register.

But Gearbox is also starting to slow down on their updates. Two months in, the pace at which they have been publishing their weekly updates, and even the patch notes, has started to take longer.

The thing is, Gearbox isn’t quite catching up to the quick fix mentality live service gamers have today. They don’t see Borderlands 4 as a live service game, as some fans and players may have assumed it already is.

Arguably, this mentality has been ultimately healthy for the franchise. Gearbox isn’t aggressively chasing revenue on a weekly basis, and so they haven’t been making poor choices towards that goal.

And that’s why Gearbox is not in the place that Bungie is in. But Gearbox does need to adjust a little bit for the needs of today’s live service crowd.

How Bad Is Borderlands 4’s Issues Backlog?

Erin2K’s statement seems to hint at a problem that’s complicated Gearbox’s work. They seem to be wasting a significant amount of time reading and following multiple requests for the same technical issues.

With the holidays coming up, Gearbox really does have less time to look at and address technical issues. So the last thing they need is some fans trying to launch some campaign for some specific changes that they want in.

As you may see, some fans have noticed that Gearbox needs time to catch up and figure everything out too. They have stopped asking for more, as they also recognize that the studio only has so much to give all at once.

Later today will be the launch of their first Bounty Pack, How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. Depending on how this plays out, Gearbox may be coming into 2026 with momentum, or they may need to take more drastic action to change up Borderlands 4’s endgame.