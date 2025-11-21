Gearbox Has Nothing To Share “At The Moment” For Borderlands 4 On Switch 2

I think Switch 2 owners would be happy to wait to get a better game.

Gearbox has shared an update for Nintendo Switch 2 owners.

After being asked about the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4, the official Borderlands Twitter account said this:

We don’t have anything to share at the moment, but stay tuned to our channels. We’ll make sure to share updates with you all here when we can!

What’s Happened To Borderlands 4 On The Switch 2?

Gearbox announced that they were delaying the game on the Switch 2 last September. Unfortunately, they did not provide a release date or window either.

Gearbox did make a specific commitment in relation to this Switch 2 port:

Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize, is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we’ve fully adjusted our plans.

Why Does The Switch 2 Version Need To Come With Cross Save?

As Randy Pitchford explained in this year’s PAX Australia, the idea is to offer full cross save and cross progression. Gearbox hopes that their fans who already bought the game are willing to double dip on the Switch 2.

This would offer a similar experience to what Star Wars Outlaws can have now. Players can switch around the Switch 2, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and access the same save between all these platforms.

What many Star Wars Outlaws players are doing now is using the Switch 2 version as their portable version, and then going back to their other version to continue their game.

Does The Switch 2 Version Really Need To Come At The Same Time As Cross Save?

To be fair, Switch 2 players would be right to ask if they really need to wait for cross save to get the game on their platform. There are Switch 2 owners who won’t be playing Borderlands 4 anywhere else. In fact, they may represent most of Gearbox’s potential audience.

Gearbox may have other reasons to not move forward with the Switch 2 version yet. Apparently early previews indicated that this version was quite rough.

At least this was the case when content creators got to try the Switch 2 and other versions of the game before launch.

Should Switch 2 Owners Want Their AAA Ports Delayed?

With the recent release of the 2018 Tomb Raider on the Switch 2, some fans may feel they would rather see AAA games get delayed.

Tomb Raider is particularly disappointing on the Switch 2. While it runs at a consistent 60 FPS, it does not have the graphical effects and flourishes present on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s a playable port, but not particularly spectacular.

And the disappointment is justified since we know from games like Street Fighter 6 and Star Wars Outlaws that developers can do so much more.

There’s tons of speculation on why Tomb Raider turned out the way it did on Switch 2. But it seems Gearbox made the right choice to delay their game on the platform.

We hope that Gearbox does good by Nintendo fans to make the wait worthwhile.