Capcom Has No Plans To Revive Resident Evil Outbreak

Resident Evil fans are waiting to get their hands on Resident Evil Requiem. This game is heading our way next year, and decades after its appearance, we’ll be going back to Raccoon City. The iconic location that started it all is back, with a fresh new face stepping into the role of our protagonist. However, while it’s a fresh new face for players, our protagonist has ties back to a Resident Evil Outbreak character.

Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft’s daughter, Grace Ashcroft, is taking on the role of the game’s protagonist. Players will go through a game with a character who is easily scared and forced to endure a hellish nightmare that stems from the franchise’s origins. While there are many questions left unanswered about this game installment, there are more than a few fans hoping to see the return of Resident Evil Outbreak now that this upcoming game is shedding some light on the series again.

Capcom Shoots Down Resident Evil Outbreak Interest

The Outbreak line of games only consists of two installments. They were a bit different than what we were used to with this franchise. It was a game centered around multiple characters, each with their own unique skill or attribute. These characters were also ordinary civilians living within Raccoon City when the virus started to spread.

What made the games a bit more fun was the online multiplayer. Players would go through the campaigns together as they fought enemies, solved puzzles, and escaped the city. While there has been a following and a desire for these titles to return to modern platforms, Capcom seems to have no interest right now. This comes from Resident Evil Requiem’s producer, Masato Kumazawa, as he spoke with Well Played in a recent interview.

Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t have any plans of making games like those. But maybe if there are lots of user needs or there’s a need from the gamers or they want more like Outbreak, then maybe yes. I personally would like Outbreak and maybe eventually down the road I would like to make one, but at the moment, no. In saying that, you don’t need to play Resident Evil Outbreak to enjoy Resident Evil Requiem. In fact, the only knowledge that you’ll need is that the main character Grace Ashcroft is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, who featured in Outbreak. I just want to make that clear.

When asked if there’s a chance we’ll see Capcom return to Outbreak or that style of gameplay, Masato was quick to shoot that idea down. Right now, they have no plans to see a return for those games or that style of gameplay. However, they noted that if there’s enough player interest, Capcom could revisit this idea later.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, we learned that Resident Evil Requiem will feature some past characters from the franchise, though their identities remain a mystery for now. Likewise, there’s no plan to release a demo before the game launches. So we’ll have to sit by and wait for Requiem to drop on February 27, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.