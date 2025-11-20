Gearbox Software Drops Newest Patch Notes for Borderlands 4

It’s no secret that Borderlands 4 hasn’t exactly been “on point” since launch. That’s not to say that the game was bad in terms of overall quality, as most agree that the story was fun, the Vault Hunters are cool, and the gameplay is as bonkers as ever. However, when you looked at the “nitty-gritty” that helped make the game a fun experience, things kind of went off the rails, and Gearbox Software has been scrambling ever since to adjust things so players will stop breathing down their necks! Today was the next step in that, as a massive set of patch notes was revealed on the game’s website.

The patch notes themselves are massive, so we won’t talk about all of them here. However, we’ll highlight some key ones for you, like fixes that the team themselves noted were “Notable Changes,” such as:

Updated the Weekly Wildcard Missions to set additional start points in missions

Dev Note: This feature will allow future Weekly Wildcard Missions to jump straight to the meat of a mission.

Class Mods have been adjusted to drop more for your current character

Converted the Phosphene weapon challenge from character-based to profile-wide progression

On the Gameplay/Mission side of things, they noted the following:

Addressed an issue that could cause the loss of SDU Tokens or Specialization points; this also returns missing tokens and points to those impacted

Resolved an interaction where players could not repurchase a boss encounter after all party members were defeated and respawned in multiplayer

Slide-attacking lootable objects will now open or break them consistently

Resolved progression blockers for more intuitive gameplay during Faction Survivalist, Wayward Gun, Another Day, Another Universe, the Badass Phalanx bounty, and the Black Market Tutorial.

They also dropped info about how the Vault Hunters themselves have been adjusted, the balancing that the team has done with weapons, fixes to the visuals, audio, UI, etc., and also breaking down the new weekly events for you to enjoy.

Plus, if you didn’t see, the game also dropped the first Bounty Pack for free, so you’ll have some new things to enjoy outside of these fixes. The team promises to keep working hard to deliver the Borderlands 4 experience you were promised in full, so there are likely to be more patch notes like these in the future.

We’ll be sure to monitor the game and everything around it so you know when something happens.