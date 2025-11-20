Battlefield 6 Tops Borderlands 4 and Other Key Releases For Important US Milestone

There are many “races” going on in the gaming space right now that are apparent to those who pay attention to all the “narratives” within. For example, there’s the “console race” that’s very much happening right now, with the Nintendo Switch 2 dominating the field, and many wondering if Xbox is about to bow out of the console wars, and how Sony can regain some of its lost luster. Then, in the United States, there’s the “race” to see who will be the best-selling title in the country once the year ends. The new frontrunner for that race is Battlefield 6, which took the top spot after a big release in October.

As noted by The Gamer, the US analysis company Circana broke down the sales in the US last month, and Battlefield 6 indeed came in at No.1 in the country, but just as important, its sales were so big in the US that it’s now the No.1 game sold this year in the US.

Why is that important? The “race,” of course. Specifically, many think that this year is the year that EA’s FPS can go up against the juggernaut that is Call of Duty and actually topple it. Why do some think that’s the case, when the teams at Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and more have dominated the US for over a decade, almost non-stop? Quality.

EA’s title may not have the most consistent franchise, but the 6th entry apparently did enough to win many people over, especially compared to past entries. However, with the upcoming title from Treyarch, the early reviews aren’t painting a good picture, and even before then, the trailers for the upcoming Black Ops-continuing title didn’t look that appealing to gamers.

Another thing to note here is that a lot of other big releases were toppled by the recently released FPS, including Borderlands 4, Ghost of Yotei, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more. What’s ironic here is that, of all games, Battlefield 6 might be the one that’s been complained about the least, which usually isn’t the case.

With Gearbox Software’s title, it’s been buggy since release, and the team has been struggling to fix it. Capcom’s title has been a nightmare on PC, and Sucker Punch’s title had some unearned “controversy” that likely held it back on the sales front.

While this doesn’t guarantee it’ll get the top spot in the US, the fact that it’s on top right now is a good sign.