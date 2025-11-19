How Realistic Should Driving In GTA 6 Be?

One of the things that most people agree GTA 6 will aim for is being incredibly “realistic” in more ways than one. First, when you look at the graphics, you can tell that the game’s visual aesthetic is built on the idea that this really does look like the real world from top to bottom. Gameplay will range in realism, as it is a crime title where guns are rampant and chaos will be delivered by your actions, but some still believe that realism will play a part in how you act in the world. One of the key ways is through the driving system, which many suspect will have a much better physics system than the last entry.

However, on Reddit, one person made it clear that they’re not really a fan of that idea at all, stating:

“I’ve never really understood the hate for driving in GTA V. Personally, I’ve had some of my most fun moments in the game racing and doing wallrides with friends and other players. If they brought back GTA IV’s more realistic driving, it would probably feel too slow and overly realistic. What I hope for is a balance not too arcadey, but not too realistic either, especially since racing and wallrides are such a huge part of the fun for a lot of players and the reason a lot of people bought GTA V.”

A bold take. Naturally, not everyone agreed with this, including stating things like:

“There is nothing more beautiful than seeing how the car reacts to crashes and realistic physics.”

“Why does everyone think GTA IV had realistic driving? Every vehicle rolls around on its suspension like it’s made of jelly as soon as you take a slight corner at 7mph.”

“Lord forbid a game looking for immersion is too realistic lol”

Interesting, one of the comments shed some light on how the cars in GTA 6 might really work based not only the past mainline entries, but the online component. According to them:

“Consistently they ignore GTA Online, which for years now has been a test bed for a whole bunch of gameplay tweaks, including driving physics. There’s a whole era of DLC cars that has advanced handling flags, they drive completely differently from the vanilla cars, and due to the negative feedback, rockstar ditched that model in the newer cars handle differently than both. They are testing driving physics to see what is most liked.”

A clever tactic, and if that proves true, then we might seem car handling that is both “realistic,” while also being something that others truly enjoy.