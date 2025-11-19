What Should GTA 6 Fans Expect Now That They’re “One Year From Launch?”

A year is a long time. Yet, there are times when years seem to “fly by” without much issue. For GTA 6 fans, they’re hoping for the latter statement to be true. The game was supposed to be close to its “six months away” moniker before Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive decided to delay it to one year from now. Naturally, with gamers now stuck in a forever state of waiting, they’re now looking to the next year and wondering how things will all break down. So, we’ll do that for them by asking, “What should we expect in the next year, and when will we get it?”

The most obvious thing that everyone should expect is the third trailer for GTA 6. That was one of the hardest parts about the delay, as many felt that the third trailer would drop this month to help harken the six-month countdown to release. Alas, it wasn’t to be. Now, as for when we get to see the new trailer, that is arguably an even bigger mystery now than it was at the beginning of November. After all, there’s a chance that another delay could happen, and that would push the trailer back even further. Plus, even if the game doesn’t get delayed again, it doesn’t mean that the trailer will come out soon, as Rockstar Games has always “played by its own timeline” to drop trailers when the team is ready…and no sooner.

Other things that you can expect are key art drops for the title. For example, we’ve yet to see the official cover art for the 6th entry. Each cover art is special in its own way while playing to what has been on the covers in the past, and many are eager to see what Rockstar Games cooks up.

To that end, the marketing promotion for the game is likely to be very unique and expansive. After all, Rockstar and Take-Two are eager to get the game out so that they can rake in the sales. A big marketing push is the best way to do that. So, you can expect them to not just do things on the internet, but in the real world by making billboard ads in places like New York City or having things where they have live demo events for people to try the game at, and more.

However, with all of this, and whatever is to come, you must be prepared for none of it to be revealed until the team decides it’s time.