Should PC Gamers Be Frustrated The Most With GTA 6 Delay?

Today is the day. Well, it’s the first day in a very long year for GTA 6 fans. Due to the recent delay, the title from Rockstar Games is now scheduled to release one year from now. You know, if there isn’t ANOTHER delay in the works, which is always possible. Ever since the delay, the gamer community has been trying to figure out all the reasoning behind the delay, what Rockstar is “really up to,” and what they’ll do in the meantime as they wait for the game to finally get here. Yet, for those who wanted to get the title on PC, there’s a bigger problem: they have to wait even longer.

Traditionally, Rockstar Games releases its titles on console, and then eventually works out its PC version and releases that at a much later date. It can be anywhere from another year after the console launch to a full 18+ months! As sad as it sounds, it really just depends on the game and how complicated it is. That’s why many are furious about the GTA 6 delay, because even in the best of likely scenarios, the PC gamer contingent will need to wait even MORE for the game’s launch. They legitimately might not get the PC port until 2027 or 2028.

Oh, but there’s more than that at stake here. Remember that the PC part of this community is incredibly vibrant because of what they’re able to do with the PC version versus what others can do on the console version. For example, the modding community is MUCH more vibrant on PC, due to all the programs they have access to and the places they can upload their works. Furthermore, there are things like the Rockstar Editor, which allows players to have fun and create all manner of creative videos that they can post online, share with others, and more.

So, when you put all that together, you can see that while everyone is right to be upset about the delay, PC gamers definitely have it worse. At the very least, console gamers know “when the game will come out,” barring another delay. PC gamers, meanwhile, have no clue when to expect it, and won’t know until Rockstar Games tells them.

Now, there are those in the community who think that the delay could help the PC version come out sooner, if not on launch day with the consoles…but it’s best to keep that as a “rumor” for now.