Did Take-Two’s Comments About PC Point To GTA 6 Have The PC Version Ready At Launch?

Speculation about the launch of GTA 6 is running wild in all sorts of ways, from the fair to the “out there” to the just plain bizarre. However, sometimes, even the “out there” thoughts can have kernels of truth within them, as they are rooted in certain places. For example, we talked earlier today about how the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, who oversees Rockstar Games, stated that “gaming is moving more toward PCs,” but also made clear that consoles themselves aren’t going away. It’s an interesting statement, especially given the quality, or lack thereof, of certain PC titles in the last year or so.

Anyway, on Reddit, one gamer made a statement that could “change things” if it were to be true:

“I believe rockstar wants to get the PC version of GTA 6 optimized so they can launch it on launch day for maximum profit, this makes the most sense especially after this recent news from take Two and rockstar and in general this is a smart move even though it will delay the game from us gamers for another half a year which sucks.”

That’s an interesting thing to say, and it’s one that would raise certain questions about how much the game would sell not only at launch, but in its first year. As he and others in the thread noted, the “standard” for Rockstar Games is to release on consoles first, and then optimize things for PC later on, as both tasks are difficult in various ways. That’s why there is often a year-plus delay for the PC version once the console edition is out.

However, with these latest delays, it is fair to wonder if things might be changing. After all, they are aware of how PC gaming is right now, and how expansive it is in its own right. Furthermore, with the state of consoles right now, especially the Xbox line, it’s not a guarantee that everyone on the systems will want to buy the game on day one, regardless of hype. That might also be why Rockstar Games is apparently testing out a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, as that console has been dominating the market since June, and will have even MORE sales going on by November of next year.

The question, though, is that even if the PC version DOES release alongside the console versions, will it have all the special features that Rockstar is known into the PC model? It’s hard to say. All of this is just speculation, though, so keep that in mind going forward.