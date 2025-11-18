Should Rockstar Games Acknowledge The Title’s Delays In Next GTA 6 Trailer?

It’s fair to say that some are still reeling from the situation with Rockstar Games and the delay of GTA 6 once again. At the beginning of the month, gamers were counting down until the potential release of the third trailer, which many thought would happen this month, as well as the fact that they were nearly “six months away from release.” But now, they have to wait for another year for the game to drop. As we’ve noted over the last few weeks, gamers have been figuring out ways to cope with the information about the delay, and some of them feel that Rockstar itself should acknowledge the delays when the third trailer finally arrives.

This idea came from a Reddit poster, and they made a compelling case for the “wink wink nudge nudge” moment:

“Given the recent delay, it would be really cool if Rockstar gives a nod to the delay in their next trailer. Let’s say Jason or Lucia is supposed to deliver a package to one of the announced characters or an NPC. They converse as below:

Character: “Where is the package”?

Jason or Lucia: “We are having some delays”

Character: “Again”?

Jason or Lucia: “Trust me. It will be worth it”.

If such conversations is in the game, Rockstars should include that part in the next trailer. It would be as awesome as Jason saying “fixing some leak” in the 2nd trailer.”

For those who don’t remember, the “leak” that Jason was referencing was about the major Rockstar Games hack that happened a few years back that released alpha footage of GTA 6 for the world to see. It was a significant deal, and you understood why Rockstar would mention that in the trailer, given how it affected them. So, if they were willing to do that for the second trailer, why not acknowledge the delays in the third one?

After all, this is a key part of the game’s story. It was initially meant to come out in 2025, but then they pushed it into early 2026, and now, it’s been pushed again into late 2026. Oh, and there are plenty of people who feel that the game won’t come out until 2027, due to how close it is to the end of the year already.

Thus, Rockstar giving that kind of acknowledgement to the fans could be seen as them going, “Hey guys, we get it, we delayed it a lot, but it’s still coming!” and that would be a nice touch.