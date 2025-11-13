GTA 6 Players Continue To Cope With Delay In Hilarious Ways

One week. That’s how long ago it was when Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive made the stunning announcement that GTA 6 would NOT come out in May 2026 as initially planned, but would be delayed until November 19th, 2026. That ONE announcement made ONE week ago made it so that the most anticipated game of the decade, if not this century, wouldn’t come out for ONE year…if we’re lucky. As we’ve covered in that week since, the gaming community has had various reactions to the delay, and some of them have been truly hilarious, including ones that poked fun at Rockstar and just the gaming community in general.

For example, you might recall that places like the Guinness Book of World Records and even the Empire State Building “called out” the team at Rockstar for how long it was taking to make the game. Gamers got in on this by pulling out the classic “this is what came out before GTA 6” meme, which can now be expanded to MANY more things.

But the latest and greatest from this line of thinking is a meme that went on Reddit, quoting the all-time classic show Breaking Bad, and noting how gamers are still being “lulled into a false sense of security” with the new release date, and then Rockstar Games will say “Hi Everybody…” to indicate yet another delay.

Much like Walter White in the clip, you can see how players would go from roaring in anger to just breaking down in psychotic laughter, as they were “duped again” with the release date, and now must wait even longer for things to go their way just so they can play the game.

At first, that might sound incredibly pessimistic, but it’s actually not. This is a line of thought that is going through many gamers’ minds right now. After all, if Rockstar Games can delay it multiple times leading up to now, why not delay it “a few more months” to get it into 2027?

Some even attempted to put a positive spin on this thread of thought:

“This is the only healthy mindset. If it gets “delayed” then so what you were expecting it anyway. If in the unlikely event they open pre-orders and give a firm release date in Fall 2026 it’s a big win.”

They’re not wrong. Perhaps the best way to go IS to expect something bad to happen, and then it doesn’t, and things go swimmingly until launch. Fingers crossed.