GTA 6 Delay Gets Hilarious Callout In Polish Government

Needless to say, when GTA 6 was announced to be getting a delay last week, a lot of people were upset. How could they not be? The game was only about six months away from release, and now, they’ll have to wait over a year to finally get to play the Rockstar Games title. Since then, people from all over have been posting online about their disappointment in the dev team, publisher Take-Two Interactive, and wondering if the game will ever come out. Or even, if the game will hold up other things in the gaming industry. But, if you’re thinking that this is just “an American problem,” you’d be quite wrong about that.

Over on Reddit and other places, a special clip was posted from the Polish government. They were having a meeting with their various parties when one of their MPs, Witold Tumanowicz, made the following statement:

“As part of my parliamentary statement, I wanted to inform you about a very disturbing matter. An hour ago, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 will be postponed until next year. This is a huge scandal. Frankly, if people don’t take to the streets after something like this, I don’t know what will happen.”

To be clear, he was joking about “taking to the streets,” but given how people act at times, we wouldn’t have been surprised if there was SOME SORT of protest about the game’s delay. And to further prove just how funny this was meant to be, he made this statement and then left the podium that he was at! Talk about a “mic drop” move.

Then, on Twitter, another MP from the Polish government added:

“I respect such statements, Representative. I hope the add-on for Bannerlord doesn’t get delayed any further.”

So, it appears that the Polish have quite a few gamers in their government ranks! We here at GameRanx approve of this, especially since groups like the American government have taken a lot of time recently to bash those who play video games. The Polish clearly are on the right side of history here.

Anyway, the fact that these politicians were bringing up video games highlights how much of a story the delay was. There were a lot of people looking forward to playing it next May, and because of the delay, some are wondering if we’ll even get it in 2026 at all. We’ll keep you posted on Polish politics to see if any other “deep messages” from the industry are brought up in it.