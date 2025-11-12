Could The GTA 6 Delay Also Cause A Delay For Next-Gen Consoles?

Time truly does fly. It seems like we’ve just gotten our hands on the latest-generation console platforms, and already we’re discussing what’s coming next. While we haven’t seen anything official about the PlayStation 6 or the next-generation Xbox, we know they are in development. But now that we know GTA 6 has been pushed back, could this affect the scheduled release for Microsoft and Sony’s upcoming consoles?

Grand Theft Auto VI is a big game. We expect some record-breaking numbers next year when the title launches. After all, we could look at the current Grand Theft Auto V game, as that title alone smashed some records when Rockstar Games finally launched it into the marketplace. Regardless, it was unveiled last week that the development team has pushed the project back even further. A second delay might have taken the wind from our sails, but hopefully it means that the game will be in a far better state when it does launch.

GTA 6 Delay Could Also Mean Console Delays

While there are likely plenty of publishers exploring various options to launch their games next, could it mean that Microsoft and Sony will adjust their consoles as well? That’s one question that analysts have been pondering. Over at Gamesindustry.biz, we’re finding out that Piers Harding-Rolls, the research director for video games at Amphere Analysis, brought up this topic.

Piers noted that Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to have a significant impact on console sales dynamics in 2026. One question that Piers has been asking is whether delay could factor into future hardware releases. PlayStation and Xbox may hold back their consoles to allow both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S to capitalize on the launch of GTA 6.

A lot of projections are that both Sony and Microsoft will be gearing up to release their new consoles in late 2027. However, with the new GTA 6 delay, that could mean we’ll be waiting until 2028. Again, it’s all speculative right now, but it could show just how massive Grand Theft Auto VI is that a single game delay can disrupt so much in the gaming industry.

A question I’m thinking about more progressively is this: Could the late arrival of GTA 6 have an impact on when next-gen consoles come to market? As the game is such an important driver of hardware sales – not just at launch but over multiple years – Sony and Microsoft will have wanted a much earlier release than late 2026 so they could generate momentum earlier in the cycle. We are currently forecasting a next-gen PlayStation and Xbox to arrive in late 2027 – but might the console companies be tempted to get more from the current console generation by riding the GTA 6 wave and waiting until 2028? The fact that games are now cross-gen makes this less of a factor, perhaps, but such is the size of the GTA franchise, the launch timing will get all areas of the games business thinking about their product strategies.

In the meantime, we’ll all be looking for any new insight as to what the next GTA 6 could offer. We even reported earlier today about whether GTA 5’s Franklin voice actor confirmed the character will have an appearance in the upcoming installment. Even a Stranger Things actor is reacting to the latest delay announcement for the game.