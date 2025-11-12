Did Franklin’s Voice Actor Shawn Fonteno Confirm Franklin Will Be In Grand Theft Auto 6?

It would be interesting to see him appear under HD universe rules.

Shawn ‘Solo’ Fonteno has shared some interesting comments about his character Franklin Clinton appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Why Do We Think Franklin Could Appear In Grand Theft Auto 6?

Franklin is an interesting character in all of Grand Theft Auto’s mythology. One could argue that he, over most other protagonists, was a credible hero. His character arc showed that he adhered to a moral code that other playable characters in the franchise did not. Well, as long as you played him that way.

Other franchise protagonists could have been seen having done dirty deeds, but having hearts of gold, or at least, redeeming characteristics. But it was not a coincidence that Rockstar liked to kill off some of the playable characters they used.

Franklin would function as the friendly face that made fans comfortable that they were still in the same world they were in Grand Theft Auto V. But that’s not really the reason why we think that he could appear there.

The Canonical Reason Franklin Could Appear In Grand Theft Auto 6

The Grand Theft Auto HD universe operates under interesting rules. One of those rules is that the games, including DLC, are set in the year that they are released.

For this reason, Franklin is a young man when he first appears in 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, but becomes an older and matured businessman in 2021’s Grand Theft Auto Online content update The Contract. We know that Franklin will be even older by the time Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.

Of course, there is that other thing. In the end of Grand Theft Auto V, Franklin is the only character guaranteed to survive. That means Rockstar could absolutely use him in Grand Theft Auto 6 if they wanted to.

Here’s What Franklin Himself Had To Say

Fonteno was asked about this in the latest episode of the Geek Heavy podcast. After explaining that Franklin was brought back in The Contract, he seemed more hesitant to say anything about Grand Theft Auto 6.

This is his response after being asked if he could say anything about it:

No. Uh, if I could, I wouldn’t. But I pray and hope, man. My fingers is crossed, man. Um, if it is, you know what I’m saying? Y’all just got to wait and see, man. That’s all I can say is everybody just got to wait and see what’s to become of Frankie.

That may sound like Fonteno doesn’t know. But as he alluded to, even if he was not under NDA and he recorded lines for the game, he would choose not to betray Rockstar’s confidence.

So this is ultimately a non-answer, but an interesting one. Would Fonteno have just told us he didn’t record lines at all? The way it was phrased does suggest that he has something huge to hide – like the possibility that Franklin is in the next game.

Whether that’s a cameo or he is a pivotal character in the plot too, we will just have to see.