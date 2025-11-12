Rockstar Games “Union Busting” Protests Continue

It hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for Rockstar Games, now has it? Not only did they delay its highly anticipated title until November of next year, but the company has protests going on right now due to the firing of 30 people in its UK branch. Now, while layoffs and firings happen in the game industry often enough, this one has gotten a lot of attention due to the fact that the developer is being accused of union-busting. Specifically, all 30 people who were fired for “gross misconduct” were in a union, and that union had just crossed a threshold to start negotiating with the team for better work conditions for those in the company.

Now, we must tell you that Rockstar Games denied the allegations. However, the YouTube channel People Make Games went and talked with the protesters, and they’ve made it clear that they know they’re innocent of the “gross misconduct” allegations and will continue to fight for their rights.

And while the protesters naturally have many in their ranks protesting, they also have people inside Rockstar itself voicing support for them. One of the people from the union group read a letter during a recent protest from someone still working in the company:

“The energy, the excitement, that spark that made this place so special is now shattered. And I know I’m not the only one who feels this way right now. I know I’m not alone. And it’s heartbreaking because right now, when we should be more united, and focused on the project than ever, most of us are scared, hurt, and feel uncertain.”

The union rep made it clear that they’re not going to give up this fight:

“What happens next is up to Rockstar. I have never seen a thing like this, not just in the game sector but in the UK trade union organizing in the last 20 years. This is the moment they can make that right. These are workers who just want to go back to work to work on the game that they love. If they don’t [comply], they’ve seen what they have to contend with. The force of public feeling is against them on this. And we’ll continue to put pressure on them through legal, through demonstrations, speaking about what these workers have experienced.”

If they are able to pull this off, that would be a big win for worker rights and prove that even giants like Rockstar can’t get away with things like union-busting.