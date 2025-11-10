Yes, The Guinness Book Of World Records Trolled GTA 6

Due to the importance of the GTA 6 delay, we’re still catching up on all the things that happened with it. As in, all the reactions that have been done to either blast the game for getting delayed, or support Rockstar Games as they attempt to make yet another perfect title. One of the most interesting reactions came not from a gamer, a developer, or even a critic, but from the Guinness Book of World Records. Apparently, on the day of the delay announcement, they “revealed” what the longest delay to release window was in gaming history, and it’s actually not shocking to those who know gaming lore:

Current record for the longest development period for a videogame? 14 years and 43 days.



Officially announced on 28 April 1997 by developer 3D Realms, the FPS 'Duke Nukem Forever' was finally released on 10 June 2011. https://t.co/8XBZGM3i98 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 6, 2025

Now, before you say, “Oh, GTA 6 will totally pass this with another delay to 2027,” you need to pump the brakes a little bit. You see, the record is for actual development time, as in, the time from when the team started working on the game until they decided to stop working on it. While most people love noting that it’s been 12+ years since the last entry in the franchise, that’s not when the game development actually started.

Don’t forget that they made the PC version of the game that came out 19 months later, and then there was the online content that had their focus for quite some time.

According to Rockstar Games, development truly began in 2020, when they put most of their team on it. However, it’s fair to think that it started in 2019 or even 2018 via pre-production and trying to lock things down for when the bulk of the team came on board. As such, even if we wanted to be generous, if the game came out next year, that would mean the development time would be about 8 years. So, they really don’t have a chance of beating the world record, no matter how much it “feels like a world record amount of waiting” for the game to come out.

However, regardless of “not getting the record,” it should be noted that this does highlight the “perception” of Rockstar Games and their title. It feels like an eternity since the game was announced officially, and then there was the leak, the long break between the first two trailers, and now, another delay.

Gamers have no choice but to wait for the game to arrive, but you can expect more “meme moments” like this to happen in the ever-growing wait time.