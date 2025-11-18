Borderlands 4 Players Discuss Usefulness Of Certain Enhancements

One of the drawbacks to a game like Borderlands 4 is that, because there are so many options in play, between the guns, skills, enhancements, and even the Vault Hunters themselves, you honestly have to put a lot of effort into your builds if you want to make the “perfect one” for your playstyle. Now, yes, you can do a “basic run” and just use whatever you think is best to make it through the game, but others prefer the challenge of finding the right build for them and having the best weapons, enhancements, and everything else to go along with it.

Over on Reddit, one poster noted that they had gotten the “Crushing Scion” enhancement and wanted to know just how well it would work in a “Bod World.” Thankfully, the community was willing to help them with their question and gave many different responses, such as:

“It won’t be as good for damage as a triple damage roll on a purple but it’ll be great for mobbing QOL.”

Others went a bit more detailed with their answers:

“Accelerator is one of the best manufacturer enhancement effects for Bod when you have infinite ammo/free reloads through Bullet-Buddy Deluxe Rafa / Critical Funding Harlowe / Witchy Trigger Finger Vex for example, but otherwise it’s meh, and in those situations a magazine refund on kill is useless and mag size is worthless for Harlowe or Rafa, but can be good for Vex if you need the extra mag size between hits of your action skill to avoid manually reloading. If you have to manually reload, something like a Daedalus Stockpiler will be better, or for a Torgue Bod a Head Ringer. Avoid magazine size for Torgue stickies as well, as it lowers the sticky % bonus.”

Others chimed in and noted that this enhancement would only be useful in specific scenarios, and others felt that other “purple” enhancements would be better for the build they were going for. And some were simply curious about how effective Crushing Scion would be, and told them to try it out and let them know what went down.

So, again, this is why Borderlands 4 can be a bit more complex than you might have imagined at first. The game is intentionally attempting to be as varied as possible to encourage growth, unique builds, and clever solutions to enemy problems. Never be afraid to try something out if you think it can help you. If it doesn’t work? There are billions of other combinations you can try.