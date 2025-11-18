Borderlands 4 Player Finds Clever “Rerolling” Technique For Vending Machines

There are numerous ways to get guns in Borderlands 4, and one of them is through certain vending machines that are scattered throughout the planet. The problem, though, is that these machines are all about being random. That means that no matter how hard you try, you are at the mercy of the RNG, and your only real option is to hope that you get the one that you want. However, those who have played the game are clever, and as such, they have come up with ways to try to get around that. To that end, one Reddit poster says he has a 100% effective way to reroll a vending machine until you get the weapon you are after. Here is his step-by-step guide on how to do it:

“Here’s the loop:

Create a brand new, level 1 character, if you don’t have one already. This step only has to be done once. Hop on your main and head to Maurice’s. Get close enough to see the options to interact with the machine, but do not interact with it. If it is on cooldown, wait until it is off cooldown to go to step 3. Quit to main menu Load your new character. Don’t have to go into the game world, just load at the main menu. Restart your game. Load your main and check out Maurice’s new options. Wait 30 minutes for the machine to be off cooldown, then rinse and repeat until you get something you want. 100% effective.”

It’s important to note that when he did his own testing, he was playing it on PS5. However, a PC player commented on the Reddit thread and noted that it indeed worked on that platform, too, so it follows that it would work on the Xbox version of the title, too.

He also called out anyone who thought it would “get fixed quickly,” because, apparently, Gearbox Software already knows about this glitch and they haven’t adjusted it yet. That makes sense, as the team has been busy with other things recently, including all the other issues and glitches the game has.

So, what does this mean for Borderlands 4? Simply put, there’s a way to better get the guns you want, even if it is “cheating” a little bit. And so if you’re looking for the “right weapon for the right build,” you’ll want to do this method before it’s gone.