Gearbox Seems To Be Satisfied With Borderlands 4 Players’ Builds

Gearbox creative director Graeme Timmins was asked how he felt about the builds in Borderlands 4 right now. It looks like he’s happy with where that part of the game is right now.

YouTuber Moxsy asked Graeme this question on Twitter:

Heyo @ProdigyXL @grantkao now that we are a few months post BL4 launch I was curious if there are any particular builds, gear combos etc that the players have used in ways that have surprised y’all.

Or vice versa if there are synergies/builds that didn’t quite stick that you thought might. Would be cool to hear y’all’s insight

Graeme gave this response:

@Aertyr might have some standouts though. We’re always improving, but overall, the number of builds possible right now is good and only going to get better.

I love seeing all the synergies you and the community find between gear and skills. and the gaps found are on our radar.

For those wondering, Aertyr is Gearbox lead character designer Nicholas Thurston.

Nicholas chimed in as well:

Lots of builds have surprised us internally, but that’s always a good thing and shows the freedom of buildcraft present in the game.

There could always be more builds, and we’re interested in how to creating even more builds than we are reigning existing ones in.

There is a lot of stuff that we also want to make better that is underperforming, but the tricky thing is finding ways to buff those things in isolation and not make things that are strong even stronger.

We’re getting better at this every game, but there’s still room to improve.

Gearbox Could Improve Balance… But It’s Not The Game’s Real Problem

The fact that the Crit Knife exists is proof that Gearbox could do more to rebalance the game. But not everyone can easily get the Crit Knife to make the game that easy. You still have to get through a large part of the game before you can even get your hands on it.

The real issue is still the fact that fans were complaining about the endgame. It does look like Gearbox did notice this feedback, but they’ll need some time to address that issue with a proper endgame.

That was something they should have worked on during video game development. But this could also be one of those situations where the developer could not have predicted what fans liked and did not like.