Fallout New Vegas Remastered Edition Reportedly Still In The Works

Fallout fans are waiting for something more to dig into. The Fallout Day this year didn’t provide much of anything. We got another edition coming for Fallout 4, but there’s certainly more interest in the franchise that could warrant something else. Beyond Fallout 4 and the continued support of Fallout 76, we might be gearing up for a Fallout New Vegas remastered edition.

There has been little to no information on the future of this beloved franchise. Instead, fans might be a little surprised by that due to the overwhelming success that the Fallout TV series has had. The show is gearing up to have a second season release next month on Amazon Prime Video, but alongside it, we don’t have any new major games to dig into. That said, perhaps things could change here shortly.

Fallout New Vegas Remaster In Development?

dw nv is coming too — Jez (@JezCorden) November 12, 2025

We don’t know what the future might hold for this IP officially, but unofficially, there are a few things in the works. That’s according to a series of rumors and statements that have emerged over the past several months and years. In the past, we’ve seen supposed leaks suggesting a Fallout 3 remaster is coming, much like the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster.

However, we know that the second season of Fallout is going to New Vegas. So what better opportunity to bring out a remastered edition of Fallout New Vegas than now? More eyes will be on this franchise again after the new season debuts next month, which is expected to generate increased interest in the games. Now we’re getting a quick comment on this supposed remastered edition on X.

Thanks to the folks at Gamerant, we’re learning today that industry insider and reporter Jez Corden made a small comment recently over the future of Fallout. Replying to another user on X, Jez noted that a Fallout New Vegas remaster is coming to the market. Beyond that, we don’t have anything else to showcase. We’re unsure who will be handling the project and when it is expected to arrive.

Again, just because we didn’t get any official word on this game during the Fallout Day event this year doesn’t mean it’s not coming soon. After all, we can look to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster, with its surprise announcement and release, as an example. So there’s a chance that we might all be heading into the wasteland sooner rather than later. Of course, we will now be waiting for other insiders to hopefully clear the air on what they have heard and when we might expect to have this game.