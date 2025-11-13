Red Dead Redemption Is Coming To iOS & Android

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge hit, allowing players to delve further back in time with the storyline. Rather than picking up where Red Dead Redemption left off, we instead went back to witness the downfall of the Dutch Van Der Linde gang. Still, it allowed players to dig into some of these characters and prepare themselves for the original title.

The downside is that the game was only available on older consoles. That’s changing; we’re seeing the title come to modern platforms thanks to ESRB ratings discovery. It will give players the chance to continue the storyline featuring John Marston. Fortunately, it appears that PC and modern console platform players are not the only ones who will have fun. It turns out that this gritty western is also coming to iOS and Android devices.

Red Dead Redemption Heading To iOS & Android

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning that there have been public store listings for Red Dead Redemption. Both the iOS and Google Play listings showcase the game. Likewise, it’s noted on the iOS listing, in particular, that we should have the game on December 4, 2025. Of course, that could change; we’ll just have to wait and see if there is a formal announcement on when the game arrives.

Beyond that, we do know that the title will take 3.1 GB of storage space and feature both the main campaign and the Undead Nightmare DLC. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that we will see a multiplayer component with this release. Still, if you haven’t ever played this game, it’s nice to have some more ways to enjoy this game, finally.

There is one other small part to this title release. It’s a Netflix Game published title. That means you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to enjoy the game. Fortunately, if you have a Netflix subscription, then this game will be free to download and enjoy.

Once you finish up both Red Dead Redemption games, you’ll likely be waiting for a third installment. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official information on that front yet. However, we do know that the former co-founder of Rockstar Games is not entirely thrilled about the idea of the series continuing.