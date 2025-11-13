Red Dead Redemption Gets ESRB Rating For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2

It looks like those rumors of Red Dead coming to current generation platforms was only partly correct.

The ESRB has posted a new rating for Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

What Did The ESRB Say?

As you may have expected, Red Dead Redemption received a Mature 17+ rating, just like the previous releases it received. The ESRB makes note of these:

Blood and Gore

Intense Violence

Nudity

Strong Language

Strong Sexual Content

Use of Drugs

Fortunately, this confirms that the Nintendo Switch 2 version will receive the same content that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

But then again, that isn’t really a surprise. Rockstar already released this game on the Nintendo Switch alongside PlayStation 4 in 2023.

There is something else surprising about this, though, as we’re sure many of you are already wondering about.

What Happened To Red Dead Redemption 2?

Yes, we were all actually expecting Red Dead Redemption 2 to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. That was what we were hearing from all these rumors and datamining for some time now.

We’re not sure why the dataminers and leakers thought Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming and not the original game. Maybe that port is also in the works, and Rockstar managed to keep port under wraps.

What Is The Point Of This Port?

Now, one may rightly ask why Red Dead Redemption is getting ported all over again. While ESRB didn’t confirm this, we believe we found a credible explanation.

After the PlayStation 4 and Switch ports, Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption to Windows for the first time on October 2024.

What’s important about this version is they added support to all the potential optimizations and enhancements available on PC.

That includes native 4K, super ultrawide, HDR10, FSR 3.0, DLSS 3.7, DLSS frame generation, etc.

So Rockstar can bring an even more improved version of the game to these newer platforms, thanks to the studio behind all these recent ports, Double Eleven.

It will be great to see Red Dead Redemption running in native 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But Double Eleven could also show off their programming prowess by enabling ray tracing or Nvidia’s other technical tricks on the Switch 2.

Having said that, we will also be disappointed if these newer ports don’t take advantage of the technology and performance of these newer consoles. We’re sure Rockstar and Double Eleven know that too. So let’s wait for them to make it official and share all the details.